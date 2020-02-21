Two Dundalk RFC players in Ireland Women’s U18 squad

Two Dundalk players have been included in the Ireland U18 Women’s 15s squad to travel to Scotland for a training weekend.

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (pictured above) and Nina Hjalmers are among the 24 players who will travel to Largs in Scotland for a unique training weekend with the Scotland U18 side this weekend.

The pair were part of a larger group of 36 who have had back-to-back training weekends at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown for the past two week.

Caoimhe has previously been capped for Ireland at U18 Sevens level last year.