Two Dundalk schools reach final five of national road safety competition

First class pupils from Castletown Girls National School and second class pupils from Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Bay Estate, have once again proved their artistic and road safety abilities by reaching the final five of the RSA’s national ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ and ‘High Glo Silver’ poster competitions respectively.

Both schools are looking for our help to be in with a chance of winning €2,000 for their class and bringing the trophies back to Dundalk.

To vote for Castletown Girls National School ‘Don’t be a Clown. Buckle Down’ poster and Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Bay Estate ‘Wherever you go, Make Sure you Glow’ entry simply visit the Road Safety Authority Ireland’s Facebook page.

The posters with the most likes win. You can vote for Castletown Girls by finding their poster here while you can do likewise for Scoil Mhuire na nGael here.

The closing date for voting in this competition is 4pm on Friday 5 June 2020.