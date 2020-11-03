Two Dundalk students pick up prizes at Texaco Children’s Art Awards

Two Dundalk students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Both were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

They were Kayla Darby (age 15), a pupil at St Vincent’s Secondary School for a work entitled ‘My Happy Place’ and Niall McCoy (8) from St. Malachy’s Boys National School, for his work entitled ‘John Lennon’ (pictured above main).

Kayla Darby’s work entitled ‘My Happy Place

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.