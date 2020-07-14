Two further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth last weekend

There were two further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth over the course of last weekend.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that there were two more cases reported in the county as of midnight on Friday July 10th.

There were no further cases as of midnight on Saturday July 11th, leaving 787 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth since March.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 12th July,there is now a total of 25,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.