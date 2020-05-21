Two further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 745 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday May 18th and is an increase of two on the 743 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,571* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,571 deaths reflects this).

As of 11am Wednesday 20 May the HPSC has been notified of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.

“Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other.”