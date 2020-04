There were two further gorse fires on the Cooley Mountains overnight.

The latest blazes follow on from one on Monday and two on Sunday, meaning there has now been five in the last three days.

According to LMFM News, Carlingford Fire Service dealt with an incident at Omeath overnight while Dundalk Fire Service battled a gorse fire at Rooskey on Slieve Foy behind Carlingford village from 10.30pm to 2am.