Two people were hospitalised following an accident on the Ramparts Road in Dundalk yesterday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 11am when the driver of a white van collided with three other vehicles and a number of bollards at the back of Williamson’s Mall.

The male driver of the white van was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda via ambulance, as well as a female who was driving one of the other vehicles.