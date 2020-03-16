Four local hotels close their doors to prevent spread of Covid-19

Four local hotels have opted to close their doors to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Both the Carrickdale Hotel at Carrickarnon and The Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford will be closing their doors temporarily from tomorrow. The Ballymascanlon House Hotel and The Fairways Hotel joined them in closing a short time later.

Management at the Carrickdale have advised anyone with bookings including weddings to contact them at manager@carrickdale.com and their concerns will be answered.

The Four Seasons is closed effective immediately. They said: “The safety of our guests and employees is a priority and we understand the tremendous pressure this puts on anyone with upcoming stays, events and weddings. We would like to ensure you that we will do all in our power to lessen this burden and will endeavour to accommodate all those affected.

“Our phones will still be in operation from 7am to 11pm for any queries. Please email info@fshc.ie or call +353 (0)42 93 73530”

Ballymascanlon said: “Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic we have taken this very difficult decision to close the hotel temporarily. The closure will take immediate effect.

As we are a family run business and local employer this has been an extremely hard decision to make. This is the first time we have had to close the doors since the hotel was founded in 1948. However, we felt that it was necessary in the interest of the health of our staff, customers and wider community.

“On behalf of all the team at Ballymascanlon House Hotel we would like to thank you for your support and continued loyalty. We know that by making this decision today we will be in a strong position to welcome all our customers back in the not too distant future.

“We will assess the situation on a daily basis and keep everyone informed of any further decisions made.

“For any queries please contact the hotel on info@ballymascanlon.com or by phone on 042-9358200.”

The Fairways said: “Arising from developments around Coronavirus COVID-19, and the latest government guidelines regarding social distancing, we regret to announce the Fairways Hotel Dundalk will close tomorrow 17th March until 30th March 2020.

“To protect our team, guests, and the future of our hotel, we must now prioritise the health and wellness of all.

“We are currently contacting all guests with upcoming bookings, so please bear with us at this time, our team will be in touch in the coming days.

“During the closure, online bookings for future stays remain open at FairwaysHotel.ie and our phone lines will be open for all your queries, Monday to Saturday from 9am – 6pm on +353 42 934 3910.

“We thank you for your loyalty to us and look forward to welcoming you all back to the Fairways Hotel. In the meantime, we wish the best of health to all.”

Other local hotels remain open at present with the exception of Ghan House in Carlingford which is also closed.