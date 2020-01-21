Two local sporting stars to benefit from government funding
Two local sporting stars are set to benefit from government funding to aid their training.
The funding from Sport Ireland was announced yesterday as part of a €36 million investment package for all the National Governing Bodies of Sport, High Performance Sport and Local Sports Partnerships for 2020.
Jenkinstown woman Eve McCrystal (pictured above) will share a €60,000 allocation with her paracycling tandem partner Katie Georgie Dunlevy while Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has been allocated €20,000.
Both local women will be hoping to travel to Tokyo later this year for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.