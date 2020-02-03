Two men arrested in pursuit outside Dundalk to appear in court this morning

Gardaí have charged two men in relation to the incident that occurred on the night last Thursday night at junction 13 on the M50 and proceeded along the M1 motorway before concluding on the outskirts of Dundalk.

Three males were arrested and detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and two men (20s) have been charged in relation to burglaries and will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning, 3rd February, 2020 at 10.30am.

The youth arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Office.

The three had been detained having been pursued as far as Junction 16 (Dundalk North/Carlingford) of the M1 motorway on suspicion of thefts in Blackrock, Co Dublin earlier that day.