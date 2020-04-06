Two men charged with Dundalk ATM thefts due to appear in court today

Two men are due to appear in court in the North today charged with the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The ATMs were taken from the AIB and Ulster Bank branches on Clanbrassil Street at around 3.15am.

Two cars were set alight at either entrance of Dundalk Garda Station to prevent Gardaí attending the scene but following a cross border pursuit involving the PSNI of a Volkswagen Amorok and red saloon car the trailer containing the ATMs were later recovered in Forkhill, Co Armagh.

Three men were later arrested by police at a house in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, with one of them subsequently released without charge yesterday.

The two other men, aged 24 and 29 respectively, have been charged with handling stolen property in the Republic of Ireland and possession of criminal property.

They are due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today.