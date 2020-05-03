Two men in their 20s arrested in relation to aggravated burglary

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1am the two men forced entry to the house in the Dublin Road area. They proceeded to assault a resident of the house, a 17 year old male. The injured youth was taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries. The two men left the scene stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

After studying CCTV, Gardaí identified the two men and arrested them a short time later. They are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are continuing.