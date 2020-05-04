Two men in their 20s charged in connection with aggravated burglary

The males in their 20s arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday morning have been charged in relation to this investigation.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2, today.

At approximately 1am on May 3rd the two accused are alleged to have forced entry to the house in the Dublin Road area. They proceeded to assault a resident of the house, a 17 year old male. The injured youth was taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries. The two men left the scene stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

After studying CCTV, Gardaí identified the two men and arrested them a short time later.