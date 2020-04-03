Two more cases of Coronavirus brings number in Louth to 54

Louth now has 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 1st and is an increase of just two on the 52 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals: