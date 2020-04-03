Two more cases of Coronavirus brings number in Louth to 54
Louth now has 54 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 1st and is an increase of just two on the 52 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.
There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 1st April 2020 (3,655 cases), reveals:
- 48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases
- Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%