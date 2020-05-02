Two more local restaurants set to open for take aways soon

Two further local restaurants have announced plans to re-open soon for take aways.

McGeough’s Bar and Restaurant at Roden Place have announced that they will be starting take aways “very soon”. Exact details have yet to be confirmed but the launch of a take away menu is expected next week.

Gourmet Palace on Park Street, which had also been open at various points in recent weeks, has also announced that it will re-open seven days a week from Monday.

Opening times are 4.30pm to 10.30pm Monday to Thursday, 4.30pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday and 4pm to 10pm on Sunday. This will be for collection and delivery only with pre-orders available each day from 1pm to 3pm by calling 042 9320414.

Bowes Ryan at Tesco Extra is also open for take away dinners or bakery items now by calling 089 4786126.