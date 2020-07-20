Two new councillors formally co-opted onto Louth County Council

Two new councillors were formally co-opted onto Louth County Council ahead of the July monthly meeting at St Gerard’s Hall this morning.

John Reilly replaced his Fine Gael colleague John McGahon on the local authority following his recent election to the Seanad.

Meanwhile, Andrea McKevitt replaced Erin McGreehan for Fianna Fáil on the council after she was also appointed to the Seanad as one of the Taoiseach’s 11 nominations.

Wishing his colleague well, outside the meeting, Senator McGahon tweeted to say: “Congratulations to Cllr. John Reilly who has just taken his seat on

@louthcoco at the July Monthly Meeting.

“John has succeeded myself as a County Councillor for Dundalk-Carlingford and I want to wish him all the luck in the world.”

Pictured above: John Reilly with Senator John McGahon