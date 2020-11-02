Two North Louth projects approved for funding of €63,500

Two North Louth projects have been approved for funding of €63,500 under the CLÁR programme.

The funding for the Gyles Quay Community Group and Bush Post Primary School was announced this morning by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Under measure 2, €50,000 has been awarded to the Gyles Quay Community Group that will fund landscaping, bins, benches and the upgrade of public toilets.

Under Measure 1, €13,500 has been awarded to the Bush Post Primary School for the provision of speed safety signs and road markings.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd. He said: “The CLÁR programme continues to deliver much needed funding to rural areas of North Louth by providing a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports.

“The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times which is very welcome.”