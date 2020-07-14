Two of the four men arrested in relation to fire at Clontygora Court released

Two of the four men arrested yesterday morning in connection with the criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday 5th July were last night released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men remain in Garda custody and have been charged in relation to separate matters and are due to appear before Dundalk District Court, this morning, Tuesday 14th July at 10am.

The investigation relates to a suspected arson attack on a property at Clontygora Court on July 5th which resulted in the five occupants of the property being hospitalised.