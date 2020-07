The two young people reported missing on Friday were reported safe and well at the weekend.

Gardaí had appealed for the public’s help in tracing 15-year-old Tibor Csaszar, who was last seen in Kilcurry on June 29th, and Navan woman Folashade Mawoyeka, known to frequent Dundalk, who had been missing since June 17th.

Thankfully both were located safe and well.