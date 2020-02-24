Two people rescued from Dundalk Bay after becoming stuck in the mud

Two people were rescued from Dundalk Bay after becoming stuck in the mud as the tide was coming in on Saturday morning.

A multi-agency operation took place after the alarm was raised shortly after 11am after the pair got into difficulty on Lord Limerick’s embankment, between Soldier’s Point and the Shore Road.

Gardaí, Dundalk Fire Service, ambulance personnel and the Coast Guard responded, as well as Dundalk Sub Aqua Club who brought the pair ashore via their boat.

Thankfully both were unharmed.

Meanwhile, searches also took place on Saturday for missing local man Oliver McCloskey, who hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in Faughart at around 6am last Thursday morning.