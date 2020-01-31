Two storey extension planned for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

A new two storey extension is planned for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The proposed extension will facilitate the Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and the acute short stay in-patients admission areas should it proceed.

The Health Service Executive has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for a two storey building extension of 756sqm, connected to the existing building via link corridors on ground and first floor levels.

A decision on the matter will be made by March 24th.