U2 appreciation night to take place in Toale’s Bar

A U2 appreciation night in aid of the Irish Kidney Association will take place in Dundalk next month.

The event is planned for Toale’s Bar on Crowe Street on Saturday February 22nd.

The evening will kick off with a U2 gig on the big screen. Then from 9pm onwards there will be acoustic U2 covers in the marquee featuring some fantastic musical artists.

This will be followed by U2 super fan DJ Frankie Baker playing all your favourite U2 anthems until midnight.

A one-off specially commissioned portrait of the band will be up for auction on the night, as well as other memorabilia. A raffle will also take place.

Admission is just €5, payable at the door.