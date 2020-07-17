Uncle Tom’s Cabin to re-open for private bookings as a restaurant from Monday

One local publican has decided to be innovative ad offer his premises up as a restaurant for parties and events following the Government’s decision earlier this week to delay the opening of pubs until at least August 10th.

Kevin Soraghan of Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Blackrock will allow private bookings in the Main Street bar with various menu options available to ensure social distancing.

Writing on Facebook last night, Kevin said: “Unfortunately we are unable to open in our regular capacity, but from Monday 20th of July we are open for parties/bookings as a restaurant.

“All government guidelines will be implemented and adhered to.

“Please private message for menu options and bookings as all menus will be bespoke, and all needs will be catered for as best we can.

“Please book early to avoid disappointment as capacity restrictions are in place and hence it fills up fast.

“We thank you all for your patience and support during these unprecedented times.”

Uncle Tom’s also have an online shop still running at www.uncletomscabinblackrock.com