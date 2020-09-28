Understrength Dundalk’s unbeaten home run ended by ruthless Rovers

Dundalk’s unbeaten run at home came crashing to an end as an understrength side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday evening.

The Lilywhites hadn’t lost a league game on home soil since a 2-1 defeat against Stephen Bradley’s men in August 2018.

However with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League play-off against KÍ Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium interim head coach made 10 changes from the side which had beaten Sheriff Tiraspol 72 hours earlier with Chris Shields, who is suspended for the meeting with the Faroese, the only survivor.

The much-changed Lilywhites were actually doing okay and could well have taken the lead on the half hour mark when Nathan Oduwa’s burst set up David McMillan for a chance that Alan Mannus did well to save.

However Rovers turned it on with three goals in an eight minute spell before half-time to ensure they took another significant step towards the SSE Airtricity League title.

The first goal arrived on 36 minutes when Ronan Finn picked out Jack Byrne, who scrambled home through the legs of Aaron McCarey at the second attempt.

They then doubled their lead on 41 minutes when Liam Scales’ header from a Byrne corner was inadvertently turned into his own net by David McMillan.

It was then 3-0 on 44 minutes when Aaron McEneff converted from the penalty spot after Will Patching had fouled Scales.

Rovers then completed the rout four minutes from time when Byrne rounded McCarey to score from a tight angle.

Dundalk will be hoping the rest afforded to their first team players will prove beneficial against Klaksvik on Thursday night. It was confirmed on Sunday evening that the play-off match from the Aviva Stadium will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.

Dundalk: Aaron McCarey; Andrew Quinn (John Mountney 59), Chris Shields, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan; Joshua Gatt, Will Patching (Val Adedokun 83); Daniel Kelly (Jamie Wynne 70), Jordan Flores, Nathan Oduwa; David McMillan (Stefan Colovic 59). Subs not used: Jimmy Corcoran, Mark Traynor, Mark Hanratty.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Ronan Finn (Rhys Marshall 82), Joey O’Brien, Liam Scales, Lee Grace, Neil Farrugia (Sean Kavanagh 82); Gary O’Neill, Jack Byrne, Aaron McEneff; Graham Burke (Dylan Watts 76); Aaron Greene (Dean Williams 86). Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Daniel Lafferty, Thomas Oluwa.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).