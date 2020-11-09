Unsettled but mild week of weather ahead

It is set to be an unsettled but mild week ahead.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather who said it would be windy and wet at times, especially on Wednesday.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – above average

Rainfall – above average

Wind speeds – above average

Sunshine – below average

Sunrise – 7.50am

Sunset – 4.30pm

“BACKGROUND – This week will be dominated by The Atlantic. A weak area of Low pressure passes through today. Tuesday sees a brief lull but further areas of low pressure will come close to Ireland on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, bringing unsettled, windy and sometimes wet conditions.

“MONDAY – A mostly cloudy day, with mist and low cloud near hills and the coast. Long dry periods, but there’ll be some patchy rain on and off through the afternoon and evening. Moderate SE winds. Mild at 13°C. Dry with some clear spells Monday night. Light to moderate SE winds. Mild at 12°C.

“TUESDAY – Dry but mostly overcast. The best chance of any sunshine will be in the morning. Moderate southerly winds picking up towards evening. Max 12°C. Wet and windy Tuesday night with minimum temperatures of 11°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. A band of heavy rain will pass through, most likely during the afternoon. Becoming drier by late evening. Strong southerly winds gusting to 65kph. Max 13°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy, with a few sunny breaks, especially in the morning. Most areas totally dry. Fresh southerly winds. Max 11°C. Becoming wet and windy again late Thursday.

“FRIDAY – Overnight rain may linger into the morning. After that, there’ll be a few scattered showers, but mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Fresh SW winds. Max 11°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications are not good. Cloudy. A band of rain will pass through on Saturday followed by drier and clearer conditions. Sunday looks like being a showery day, but some models are showing more widespread rain. Windy with fresh south to southwest winds. Continuing mild at around 12°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest High pressure starts to make its presence felt, especially from mid-week. So we should see an improvement over the current week.

“TAURID METEORS – Finally, I’ve no doubt there’ll be plenty of shooting star headlines to grab your attention this week. The Taurid meteor shower lasts all week, peaking on the 12 November. Rates are low at around five per hour, so it’s one where a lot of patience is needed. However what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality, with a high percentage of slow moving bright meteors and fireballs. Regardless, it will be a cloudy week, with the best chances of clear skies on Wednesday night.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.