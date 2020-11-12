Unsettled few days ahead with wind and rain forecast

The weekend is set to be unsettled with periods of wind and rain.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary for Thursday to Sunday is as follows:

Temperatures – Average

Rainfall – Above average

Windspeed – Above average

Sunshine totals – Below average

Sunrise – 7.55am

Sunset – 4.25pm

“BACKGROUND – The Atlantic and a conveyor belt of Low pressure systems are set to bring wet and windy weather at times over the coming days. The first of these will be positioned between Ireland and Iceland tonight. The next one arrives over the weekend and its exact track is unclear even at this late stage. So a lot of uncertainty about the weekend, but there will be plenty of wind (nothing too bad) and rain, but exactly when and where is impossible to forecast.

“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with the best chance of sunny spells being early in the day. Dry for the morning, afternoon and most of the evening, but rain will arrive before midnight. Moderate southerly winds to begin, will strengthen during the afternoon and evening, gusting close to 60kph. Max 12°C. Wet and windy early tonight, but becoming clear and dry around 3am. Minimum 5°C.

“FRIDAY – A decent day. It will be dry with some spells of sunshine developing, the best of the sun early in the day. Fresh SW winds. Colder at 9°C. Heavy rain Friday night.

“SATURDAY – A band of sometimes heavy rain will pass through during the day but the timings are uncertain so I will update on this tomorrow. Otherwise it’s a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Fresh, occasionally strong southerly winds. Max 13°C.

“SUNDAY – It looks like it will be a showery day mixed with sunny spells. However with Low pressure centred over Ulster, it’s possible these showers could merge into longer spells of rain. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Max 10°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a continuation of this unsettled run early in the week, but with pressure rising slightly we hopefully will see a gradual improvement later in the week.”

