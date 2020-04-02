Unsettled weather on the way over the next few days

We can expect more unsettled weather over the coming days than we have been used to of late but it will still be good for the time of year.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

In their latest extended forecast this morning, Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND – After the exceptionally high pressure readings of 1050hPa last weekend, atmospheric pressure has now fallen back to a more normal value of 1020hPa. By late Sunday it will have dropped further to 990hPa. As you probably already know, pressure falling is a general indication that more unsettled weather is on the way. It’s not all bad news, just not as good as we’ve been used to of late.

“THURSDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells today. Some light showers about, but rainfall amounts will be small. Fresh NW winds, gusting up to 60kph this morning, will ease as tbe day progresses. Max 11°C. Dry and cloudy tonight. Minimum temperatures of 5°C.

“FRIDAY – Similar to today, but not as windy, with light to moderate westerly winds. There’s a slight risk of a weak band of rain passing over us late in the day. Max 11°C.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy but dry. Southerly winds start light, but pick up as the day progresses. Max 11°C.

“SUNDAY – Cloudy. Dry to begin, but it looks like rain will arrive late in the day. Very windy with SE winds gusting to 70kph. Max 12°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Not great, but not too bad either. While The Atlantic influence dominates, it is not in total control, as high pressure is never too far away. Windier than normal, but hopefully not much rain.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.