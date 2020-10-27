Unsettled week of weather ahead locally

It’s due to be an unsettled week on the local weather front.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – average

Rainfall – higher than average

Wind speeds – above average

Sunshine – lower than average

Sunrise – 7.20am

Sunset – 5.00pm

BACKGROUND – A lull on Monday, then on Tuesday and Wednesday a deep area of low pressure between Ireland and Iceland will bring windy and showery weather our way. Thursday through to Sunday will see areas of rain push in from the SW. There is still uncertainty on exactly where the rain will hit, but it does look like there will be plenty of rain through this period (so keep an eye on the page for updates).

“TUESDAY – A wet start. Rain dying out through the morning and a big improvement by the afternoon as dry and sunny conditions develop. Fresh SW winds. Max 12°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Sunny spells and clouds. Generally dry but some showers will occur, especially in the afternoon. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Cold at 10°C.

“THURSDAY – Rain through the morning may well continue into the afternoon. Fresh SW winds. Max 14°C.

“FRIDAY – Looks like another mostly wet day. Moderate SW winds. Max 14°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Saturday looks like starting off wet but it should be drier for the afternoon. Sunday sees a similar day. Windy both days. Milder with temperatures up to 14°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest a wet and windy start to the following week, but I think high pressure will develop, so more settled weather is likely to be coming our way.”

