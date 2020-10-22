Unsettled week of weather in store

An unsettled week of weather lies ahead.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary for Thursday to Sunday is as follows…

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Average

Windspeed – Above average

Sunshine totals – Average

Sunrise – 8.15am (7.15am Sunday)

Sunset – 6.05pm (5.05pm Sunday)

“BACKGROUND – A weak ridge of high pressure over us today gives some fine weather, but it’s Atlantic lows that dominate for the next week. Most will stay far enough away to the NW of Ireland, but they will be deep storms (950hPa for the one on Saturday and 937hPa for the one on Tuesday) so despite the distance we will still feel the effects.

“THURSDAY – Dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate westerly winds. Max 12°C. Tonight starts dry but rain arriving later in the night. Minimum 8°C.

“FRIDAY – A wet start but the rain will clear early morning. The rest of the day will be dry (the odd shower is possible) and quite sunny. Moderate occasionally fresh westerly winds. Max 11°C. Becoming wet and very windy late Friday night, with SW winds gusting over 65kph.

“SATURDAY – A wet start but rain will clear in the morning. Mostly cloudy with some sunny spells later on. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Max 13°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. A mostly cloudy day, but the sun will break through at times, especially in the morning. Some showers could develop in the afternoon. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Max 12°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest an unsettled week. Atlantic lows dominate, with at least two likely to be close enough to see official weather alerts being issued. A windy week. Monday may be the best day of the week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.