Updated list of cafés and takeaways open for business

One of the measures outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his speech earlier this week was the direction that cafés and restaurants nationwide could stay open as long as they only provided take aways or deliveries.

Furthermore planning rules have been loosened so that restaurant owners do not need planning permission to turn their businesses into take aways during the current Covid-19 pandemic

Given that direction, Talk of the Town compiled a list of the places we are aware are open for take aways or deliveries at present. If you come across anywhere else please let us know by emailing news@talkofthetown.ie so that people can support these businesses at what is a difficult time.

Now that it is the weekend here is that updated list incase you want to treat yourself…