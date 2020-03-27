Updated list of cafés and takeaways open for business
One of the measures outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his speech earlier this week was the direction that cafés and restaurants nationwide could stay open as long as they only provided take aways or deliveries.
Furthermore planning rules have been loosened so that restaurant owners do not need planning permission to turn their businesses into take aways during the current Covid-19 pandemic
Given that direction, Talk of the Town compiled a list of the places we are aware are open for take aways or deliveries at present. If you come across anywhere else please let us know by emailing news@talkofthetown.ie so that people can support these businesses at what is a difficult time.
Now that it is the weekend here is that updated list incase you want to treat yourself…
- McAteer’s The Food House – For deliveries call 042 9326420. Take away also available daily from 9am to 3pm.
- Domino’s – Delivery only via www.dominos.ie from 4pm to 10pm
- Mullen’s – Collection or delivery from 6pm to 11pm via www.mullens.ie
- Europa – Collection and delivery via www.europadundalk.ie
- Angelo’s – Collection or delivery via the Angelo’s Dundalk app, Just Eat or by calling 042 9320060
- Tony Kieran’s Butchers, Avenue Road – Collection or delivery by calling 042 9357716 or by calling or texting 086 1700 303. Orders taken from 9am to 1pm daily with deliveries from 2pm to 4pm
- McArdle Meats – Deliveries available by calling 042 9334199.
- Conlon’s Food Hall – Orders for delivery can be made by calling 042 9338846 or by emailing conlonsfoodhall@gmail.com. Order before 12 noon to have it delivered by 6pm the same day.
- The Square Restaurant – Call and collect by calling 042 9337969. Orders taken from 4.30pm for collection from 5pm onwards.
- Zam Zam – Deliveries available via www.zamzamdundalk.ie or by calling 042 9327111.
- Kieran’s Take Away – Collections available by calling 042 933 7089.
- Rome Take Away Blackrock – Home delivery or collection available online at www.romatakeawayblackrock.ie or by calling 042 9321435
- Gino’s Diner – Collections and deliveries available by calling 042 9338992 or online at www.ginosdundalk.com
- An Cafe Brew – Order online at www.ancafebrew.ie or call 042 942 4034
- Tasty Bite – Order online at www.tastybiteonline.ie or call 042 9421979.
- XXI Ice – Deliveries available from 5pm via www.just-eat.ie
- Punjab House – Collection or delivery by calling 042 9329980
- Dundalk Kitchen – Collection or delivery by calling 086 7360383
- McCormick’s Butchers – Deliveries available by calling 042 9332489
- WeCook Knockbridge – Collection available by ordering via Q-Kangaroo app or by calling 042 6827342
- The Brew Crew Cafe – Drive Thru Open at Mourneview, Dublin Road, Dundalk from 7am to 6pm daily – card payments and Q-Kangaroo orders accepted with delivery to follow
- Milano’s Take Away – Deliveries available by calling 042 9332232
- Café Adelphi – Collections available using Q-Kangaroo app or by calling 042 932 8647
- Punjab Curry House – Collection or delivery available by calling 042 9386711
- The Townhouse – Take away dishes available four for €20. Dishes updated daily with information available on Facebook and Instagram pages. Menus updated each evening. Orders accepted the night before and up to 10am will be ready for collection from 12 noon to 1.30pm.
- Tony’s Pizzeria, Park Street – Delivery only from 5pm to 10pm online at www.tonyspizza.ie or by calling 042 9334455
- Panama Coffee – Take out and delivery only. For orders call 085 274 2307.
- The Home Bakery – Home delivery available by emailing info@thehomebakery.ie, WhatsApp or texting 087 3409321 or by calling 042 9334392. Minimum order value €10. Order before 11am for afternoon delivery.
- Sister Chips Omeath – Open for delivery and collection from 3pm to 9pm daily. To order call 086 677 2843 or 042 937 5278
- Barrack Street Butchers – Order ahead for collection using the Q-Kangaroo app
- Gourmet Palace – Take away and delivery available Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 11pm and Sunday from 4pm to 10pm. Please call ahead to 042 932 0414 to make your order.
- Young’s Restaurant – Open from 5pm to 8pm for take away only. Pre-order by calling 042 9338771.
- Bamboo Chinese Clanbrassil Street – Take away or delivery available by calling 042 9357272
- Burger King M1 Castlebellingham Northbound – Take away available from 11am to 8pm