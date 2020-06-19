Upgrade approved for NCT centre in Dundalk

The NCT centre in Dundalk is set for an upgrade.

Operators Applus Car Testing Service Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission to carry out improvements to their facility at the Coes Road Industrial Estate.

The development will consist of the internal modification to the existing offices, waiting area, toilets and canteen, and construction of a new waiting reception area, toilets, store, at ground floor level and new first floor mezzanine extension consisting of staff canteen, store and open plan area (103.2sq m) together with all associated site works.