Upgrade to beer garden at Toale’s Bar given the go ahead

A major upgrade to the beer garden of Toale’s Bar on Crowe Street has been given the go ahead.

Geraldine Kirk has been granted planning permission to retain an existing external seating area/beer garden at the premises at 7 Crowe Street.

Toale’s has also been granted conditional planning permission to extend together with lean to roof to the rear of the bar.

This building is listed as a protected structure under the Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009 – 2015 Ref. No. D175.