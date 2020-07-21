Upgrades planned to Centra at Greenacres

A planning application has been lodged seeking retention and permission for works at Centra at the Greenacres Shopping Centre on the Avenue Road.

Operators Townparks Retail Ltd are seeking permission for new extensions and alterations including a new extension to the rear of the unit, the extending floor area to include Unit 1 at the rear formerly a barber shop, the relocation of main entrance to the front of the unit, elevational changes and all associated site works.

Retention permission has also been sought for new associated signage to the front and west side elevations.

A decision on the matter will be made by September 13th.