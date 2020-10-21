Urban Life secure permission for 114 new homes on Mount Avenue

Local developers Urban Life have secured planning permission for 114 new homes on Mount Avenue.

The permission was secured across two applications for adjoining sites at Farndreg, Mount Avenue/Headford and is in addition to a development already secured for 80 new homes by Urban Life in an adjoining site.

The first applications grants permission for improvement works to the existing junction between Headford and Mount Avenue (either side of the entrance) in addition to upgrade/improvement works to Mount Avenue for a distance of c.550m towards the Castleblaney Road (R934).

The permitted improvement works include road widening and the provision of footpaths and public lighting.

The proposed development will consist of 47 dwellings comprising a mix of semi-detached and detached dwellings (including four bungalows) in a variety of types and sizes that range in height from one to two storeys. Certain dwellings have the option for Solar Photovoltaic panels on roof slopes.

The proposed development will also provide for all site development works including alterations to ground levels; the construction of retaining walls; the rerouting and undergrounding of overhead cables; internal access roads; car parking; footpaths; cycle paths; public lighting; landscaping; services; and boundary treatments.

The second application will consist of 67 dwellings comprising a mix of both houses and apartment/duplex units. A total of 43 houses and 24 apartment/duplex units are proposed.

Houses include terraced, semi-detached and detached units. Houses range in height from one to two storeys and have the option for photovoltaic/solar panels on roof slopes. The apartment/duplex dwellings are accommodated in 3 three storey buildings with balconies provided at first floor level to the rear (west facing elevations).

The proposed development will also provide for all site development works including alterations to ground levels; the construction of retaining walls; the rerouting and undergrounding of overhead cables; internal access roads; car parking; footpaths; cycle paths; public lighting; landscaping; services; boundary treatments; and the repositioning of the existing wayleave in the southern part of the site.

Access to this proposed development is via a new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate in the south-eastern part of the site. There is no vehicular access to the permitted development ABP Ref. 303628-19/Louth County Council P.A. Ref. No. 18/943 or to adjoining lands (subject of a concurrent planning application by the same applicant) from the proposed new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate.

Urban Life, run by Laurence Goodman Jr, are best known in the area as the developers of the Mount Hamilton estate on the Carrick Road.