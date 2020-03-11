Vantastival postponed until September due to Coronavirus concerns

The Vantastival Music and Campervan Festival has been pushed back from the end of May until mid-September due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision was made by festival organisers this morning.

Previously based in Bellurgan Park, Vantastival has been located at Beaulieu House and Gardens in the south of the county in recent years.

Organisers said: “Due to multiple challenges arising from the spread of Coronavirus, we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone the Vantastival festival, which will now take place 18th – 20th September 2020.

“All expert opinion indicates the situation is likely to deteriorate over the coming weeks and the response from other jurisdictions has been to introduce widespread restrictions on mass gatherings and movement. It seems inevitable that Ireland will follow suit. We feel at this point that the most responsible course of action in order to safeguard the festival’s future and protect our crew, patrons and the general public is to take the tough but measured decision to postpone until September.

“We will work with all our artists to keep as much of the line up as possible the same and fully expect to present a wonderful event in the autumn. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.

“Vantastival is a small family-run festival, which we have worked very hard at building up from our humble beginnings in 2010. This has been a very difficult decision for us to make, but one we had to make sooner rather than later. While postponing the event has significant cost implications, we could not continue to invest in a May event when a forced cancellation at short notice would be financially devastating for us, our traders, crew and artists and a big hit to the local economy in Louth. There are a multitude of logistical and financial elements that had to be considered in our decision, but above all we don’t want to put any of our patrons at risk, particularly as Vantastival regularly welcomes patrons ranging in age from newborns to 90 years and more.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you understand that this is due to circumstances unforeseen and beyond our control. We thank you all in advance for your support in this decision and look forward to welcoming you all to Beaulieu House & Gardens in September.”

Headliners lined up for this year’s show include Hermitage Green, Lyra, Kormac, Bitch Falcon, Fehdah, The Bonny Men and the Wood Burning Savages.

Local acts on the bill included Elephant, Accidents in the Workplace, Nix Moon and more.