Vehicle pays the price for slow journey on motorway as it leads to seizure by Gardaí

Gardaí seized a vehicle on the outskirts of Dundalk this morning after it emerged that it had never been taxed.

The vehicle drew attention to itself after being discovered travelling at just 30km/h on the M1 motorway close to Junction 16.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit intercepted the vehicle and discovered it had never been taxed.

Gardaí said: “The vehicle was seized and proceeding are to follow.”

Slow vehicles (under 50km/h) are prohibited from using Irish motorways along with L drivers, vehicles under 50cc, invalid-carriages, pedal-cycles, pedestrians and animals.