Vehicle used in Jonesborough shooting found burnt out in north Louth

A vehicle used in a shooting incident in Jonesborough last night was discovered burnt out in north Louth earlier today.

At around 11.30pm on Monday night shots were fired at a vehicle in the Castle View area of Jonesborough.

According to the PSNI Detective Inspector Darren Handley: “It was reported that a dark-coloured Audi A4 vehicle had arrived in the Castle View area.

“One man exited the vehicle with his hood over his face and fired a number of shots at a black coloured Nissan X-Trail parked outside a house in the area.

“It was reported that a woman in her 50s and four children were inside the property but were not injured. Damage was caused to the car following the incident, as the dark coloured Audi A4 made off from the scene.

“The suspect vehicle was later recovered in the area of Thistle Cross by An Garda Siochana, having been set alight and completely destroyed.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances, in what was an extremely distressing incident for those inside the house.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the Castle View area of Jonesborough and may have witnessed anything suspicious should contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2310 03/08/20 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”