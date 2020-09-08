Very little rain anticipated over the coming week
That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.
Louth Weather said: “Very little rain over the coming week. Temperatures higher than average. Average winds. Not much sunshine.
“TUESDAY – Cloudy but dry. Light SW winds to begin, will increase later in the day. Mild at 21°C.
“WEDNESDAY – A few sunny spells but generally cloudy. Dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Max 18°C.
“THURSDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate SW winds. Max 17°C.
“FRIDAY – Brighter than previous days, but some showers about in the afternoon. Fresh to strong SW winds. Max 17° C.
“THE WEEKEND – Early indications are for more cloudy but dry weather. Quite breezy. Temperatures around 18°C.
“FURTHER OUTLOOK – My best guess is for the jetstream and Atlantic lows to take over, so quite active with lots of wind and rain.”
You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.