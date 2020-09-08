Very little rain anticipated over the coming week

There will be very little rain over the coming week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “Very little rain over the coming week. Temperatures higher than average. Average winds. Not much sunshine.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy but dry. Light SW winds to begin, will increase later in the day. Mild at 21°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A few sunny spells but generally cloudy. Dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Max 18°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate SW winds. Max 17°C.

“FRIDAY – Brighter than previous days, but some showers about in the afternoon. Fresh to strong SW winds. Max 17° C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications are for more cloudy but dry weather. Quite breezy. Temperatures around 18°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – My best guess is for the jetstream and Atlantic lows to take over, so quite active with lots of wind and rain.”

