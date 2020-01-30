Very little rain expected over the next seven days

It’s due to be largely dry with “very little rain over the next seven days” in this area.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming weekend.

Louth Weather said: “The Atlantic dominates over the coming days, then high pressure takes over. The jetstream stays north of us. Very mild SW airflow to begin. Several low pressure systems will pass north of us, but hopefully far enough away that they won’t cause any issues. It looks like we will see very little rain over the next seven days.

“THURSDAY – Generally cloudy and dry, but with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Very mild at 12°C. Cloudy with rain at times tonight. Minimum 7°C.

“FRIDAY – Another cloudy day with just a few sunny spells. Most areas staying dry. SW winds picking up as the day progresses, with gusts over 60kph by evening. Very mild at 13°C.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy. Some light rain likely around the middle part of the day. Very windy during the morning and early afternoon with gusts up to 70kph. Max 9°C.

“SUNDAY – A damp start, but most of the day will be dry. Cloudy. Moderate SW winds. Max 11°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Pressure builds, so a settled dry week in store. Turning cooler Monday to Wednesday. The exact positioning of the high pressure will determine how cold it will be, but at this stage there’s no signs of any proper winter conditions on the way.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.