‘Very small’ weddings and baptisms could happen from July 20th – Health Minister

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said “very small” weddings and baptisms may be able to take place in July.

A large number of couples both locally and round the country have had to put their marriage plans on hold due to the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in recent months. New borns have also had to have their baptisms postponed for the same reasons.

According to the Government’s road map out of lockdown, small weddings would be permitted by phase four, which is due to begin on July 20th.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Minister Harris said the Government will be working on more detailed guidance about weddings over the next few weeks.

He said: “Over the next weeks what we have to do is provide more clarity in relation to this. At the moment, what we’re saying is we could arrive at a point at stage four in July – and even that date can’t be guaranteed – we will have to see how we get on in the next few weeks.

“In stage four of our plan we are saying you could have small social gatherings, ie a small wedding or baptism. Small is going to be small – 100 is not small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends.”

While larger weddings are permitted under the Government’s road map from August 10th, Minister Harris was cautious about offering hope to those getting married later in the year.

“I have to be honest – nobody can guarantee where we will be with this virus in July or August,” he said.