Very unsettled few days ahead on local weather front

There’s a few very unsettled days ahead with strong winds expected from Friday through to Tuesday.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

The local forecaster said: “A very unsettled few days ahead as low pressure systems pass close to Ireland. The first of these passed over us last night and actually produced stronger winds than the much-hyped Storm Ciara. A bit of a lull today then it’s strong winds from Friday to Tuesday.

“THURSDAY – A weak ridge of high pressure extends up from Spain today. Cloudy but overall dry. Moderate to fresh NW winds this morning will ease this afternoon. Hardly any wind by evening. Max 6°C. Dry and cloudy tonight. Southerly winds picking up later in the night. Minimum 4°C.

“FRIDAY – A band of rain will push through during the morning followed by sunny spells and showers. SW winds gusting to 60kph, strongest around midday and easing through the afternoon. Mild at 11°C.

“SATURDAY – Wet and windy. South to southwest winds gusting to 75kph. Mild at 11°C.

“SUNDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers. SW winds remain strong all day, gusting to 75kph at times. Cooler at 7°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Monday will be similar to Sunday with fewer showers and a bit less wind. Much the same again on Tuesday but the winds will eventually fade later in the day. The rest of the week looks more settled as high pressure to the south has more influence over our weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.