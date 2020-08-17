Very unsettled week of weather ahead with rain likely every day

The good weather we enjoyed at the weekend will be but a distant memory this week with very unsettled weather ahead.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead, which is “not looking great” with rain likely every day.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures close to or slightly above normal, turning cooler later in the weekend

Rain likely every day

Hardly any wind Monday and Tuesday, then very windy for the time of year, especially late Wednesday to Friday.

Not much sunshine

“BACKGROUND – A messy week ahead with low pressure systems coming in from the south or southwest. These will bring with them bands of showers or longer periods of rain, the exact timing will be uncertain until closer to the time, so keep an eye out for updates.

“MONDAY – Cloudy today with rain at times, especially this morning. Light easterly breeze. Max 18°C.

“TUESDAY – A mix of sunny spells and (mostly light) showers. Light to moderate SW winds. Max 19°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. Rain possible later in the afternoon and evening. Fresh easterly winds. Max 19°C.

“THURSDAY – Sunny spells and showers. Strong SE winds. Max 19°C.

“FRIDAY – Another showery and windy day with strong SW winds. Max 19°C.

“THE WEEKEND – More sunny spells and showers, though I’m hoping these will be lighter and less frequent than during the week, especially on Sunday.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Monday looks ok, but my best guess is that we then go back to unsettled weather. Certainly no signs at all of any prolonged summer weather.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.