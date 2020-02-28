VIP Wardrobe Clear Out in Dundalk this Sunday

A VIP Wardrobe Clear Out event will take place in The Fairways Hotel this Sunday

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm and gives you the chance to sell some of your unwanted clothes and turn them into money.

You can rent a rail on the day to sell your clothes in what promises to be a unique boutique shopping experience.

There will also be a live catwalk show on the day with clothes being showcased from well-known brands such as All Saints, Asos, Zara, Reiss, D&G, TopShop and H&M.

Tickets, priced €15, are available from Eventbrite or from Mizu on River Lane.

For further information or to book a rail contact Linda on 087 2402093 or Alicia on 086 8334016.