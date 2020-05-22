Virtual ladies day planned for racing’s return to Dundalk on July 12th

Racing at Dundalk Stadium is set to resume on July 12th.

Confirmation of the return of the action at the Racecourse Road venue was confirmed by Horse Racing Ireland yesterday.

July 12th is the traditional big day in Dundalk Stadium’s calendar.

Dundalk Stadium has announced they hope to have their new surface completed by that date while a virtual ladies day will take place instead of the traditional event.

Further details on the plans for the July 12th meeting will be revealed soon.