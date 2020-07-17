Visiting re-opens at Dealgan House after negative tests

Visiting has re-opened at Dealgan House Nursing Home.

In a statement to local radio station LMFM, the operators of the nursing home at Toberona said it was currently free of Covid-19.

A statement was made following speculation that a new case of Coronavirus had been found at the nursing home after visiting was briefly suspended earlier this week.

At the height of the pandemic, 22 residents of Dealgan House died as a result of Covid-19 but there have been no cases for some time.

In their statement to LMFM the operators said that if precautionary Covid-19 tests are requested for two residents at the same time they are obliged by public health guidelines to suspend visitation pending the results.

Thankfully the tests on the two residents in question came back with negative results and the nursing home is open to visitors once again.