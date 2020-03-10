Visitor restrictions in place at Louth County and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals

Visitor restrictions are now in place at the two main local hospitals.

The measures at both the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda have been put in place to reduce the potential risk to patients and staff due to the concern of the spread of Coronavirus.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed for the foreseeable future at both hospitals while no children are permitted to visit.

Similar arrangements were put in place last Friday at a number of local nursing homes.