V&W Recycling reduce opening hours to just Friday and Saturday

The V&W Recycling Centre on the Newry Road will only be open Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm for the foreseeable future.

Many people arrived at the recycling facility today only to have to turn back as the gates were closed.

With more people now at home, many had been undertaking jobs around the house which resulted in an increase in demand for the service during the week.

However a sign on the gate today says the centre will only open now on Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.