Walker rescued after being injured on Cooley Mountains

The emergency services were called upon to rescue a walker who was injured on the Cooley Mountains today.

According to the Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page: “Greenore Coast Guard were called out today along with Rescue 116 and supported by the local Gardai and HSE ambulance to Slieve Foy, where a walker was injured and needed to be transferred from the mountain to a waiting ambulance in Carlingford. Injuries fortunately are not serious.

“The coast Guard had to also assist a group of walkers who were lost and take them to the foot of the mountain.”

Picture credit: Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page