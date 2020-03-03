Warning issued over man pretending to be a Garda

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have issued a warning of a conman posing as a Garda in the South Armagh area.

According to the PSNI Newry & Mourne’s Facebook page, they received a report on Monday evening of a male calling at addresses in the Forkhill area claiming to be from An Garda Siochána. It is understood the same person called to a number of homes in the Ravensdale area earlier in the day.

They said: “This male claimed that he was contacted by a local pub about a large sum of money which had been found.

“We have checked with our colleagues in An Garda Siochána and they have confirmed that this caller is not genuine.

“If anyone approaches you claiming to be from An Garda Siochána or the PSNI and you have any concerns about them being genuine, please contact us immediately and do not let them into your home until their identity has been verified. Stay safe.”