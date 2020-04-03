Warning issued over potential scams underway during current pandemic

People have again been reminded not to fall for potential scams during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes following reports of two men claiming to be working for the HSE or Louth County Council who were offering to disinfect front doors in the Drogheda area.

A robbery also took place in the Mills of Louth area yesterday afternoon from an elderly man while last week a distraction burglary took place in a business premises in Dundalk which resulted in an individual leaving with a large sum of money.

People are advised to be vigilant at all times and to ask for ID from people if they have any concerns.